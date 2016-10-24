Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian A Moving Birthday Present With Childhood Video

Kanye West gave his wife Kim Kardashian one of the most thoughtful presents ever.

The rapper posted a throwback video to Twitter featuring Kim as a child. It also shows footage of Kim’s late father Robert Kardashian, and is set to his song Only One, which is Kim’s favorite.

It’s the first social media post from Kanye in over a month and it certainly was powerful. His happy birthday tweet has already garnered over 717,000 likes and 307,000 retweets.

Kim too has been noticeably absent from social media since her terrifying robbery.

“she needs a break from everything,” a source said. “She still gets emotional thinking about the incident.”

Happy 36th birthday, Kim!

Happy Birthday babe pic.twitter.com/Ee38e4LVFj — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) October 21, 2016

