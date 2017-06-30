Kaley Cuoco Reveals New Big Bang Theory Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Kaley Cuoco posted an all-new Big Bang Theory photo from behind-the-scenes, and she appears to be having the time of her life. The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to share the awesome snap.

She captioned the pic: “Me completely focused, as usual, in a writing huddle during tonight’s @thebigbangtheory_ taping. @a.ayers10 sneaky pic cred.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Me completely focused ,as usual ,in a writing huddle during tonight’s @thebigbangtheory__ taping. @a.ayers10 sneaky pic cred A photo posted by @normancook on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

Since sharing on Instagram on Tuesday, Cuoco’s photo received more than 73k likes and hundreds of comments from her 3.2 million followers.

In the photo, Cuoco is seated with several members of the production team as well as her fellow co-stars Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper), Johnny Galecki (Leonard Hofstadter), Simon Helberg (Howard Wolowitz), and Kunal Nayyar (Raj Koothrappali).

Everyone in the writing circle appears focused on nailing down the hilarious dialogue in the script while Cuoco was caught mid-laugh while looking over at the camera.

When Kaley Cuoco isn’t sharing snaps from behind the scenes of the wildly popular CBS series, she has been posting a slew of pics showing off her boyfriend Karl Cook.

Earlier on Tuesday, Cuoco shared a photo with her new beau that might have been their most adorable snap to date. In the cute pic, Kaley laid a smooch on her boyfriend’s cheek while the two enjoyed a rainy day outside.

Cuoco captioned the post: “We love rainy days @mrtankcook.”

We love rainy days ☔️💕 @mrtankcook A photo posted by @normancook on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:16am PST

The lovebirds have been dating for several months now and they don’t show any signs of calling it quits any time soon. A source close to the celebrity couple explained that they are always together, and that Kaley is totally “smitten” with Karl.

“They seem to be in a good spot right now. She is always traveling with him. It’s not as much her schedule but more so his,” the source said while talking with E! News. “She never knows when she’s going to be in town because she goes whenever and wherever he goes. She is super smitten.”

To keep up with Kaley Cuoco, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

Is this your favorite behind-the-scenes photo of Kaley Cuoco?

Up Next: Kaley Cuoco Posts Most Adorable Social Media Snap Yet | Kaley Cuoco Reveals Skintight Workout Outfit On Instagram | Kaley Cuoco Reveals Hilarious ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-The-Scenes Photo

[H/T Instagram: Kaley Cuoco]