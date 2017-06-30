Kaley Cuoco Visits her ‘Big Bang Theory’ Character’s Hometown

Prior to 2007, Kaley Cuoco had a handful of credits for her acting work on various TV series as a young actress, ranging from Ellen and 7th Heaven to Bratz and Charmed. Although the actress was clearly talented enough to regularly find work, none of her roles resonated with fans in quite the same way Penny has on The Big Bang Theory, helping make Cuoco a household name. As a way of paying tribute to her character, Cuoco visited Omaha, NE, her character’s hometown.

Finally visiting Penny’s hometown in #nebraska 🌽🌽🌽 only took me 10 years! @bigbangtheory_cbs A post shared by @normancook on Mar 31, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

The 31-year-old actress was joined on her adventures with her boyfriend Karl Cook, who Cuoco often shares posts of. While in town, she shared a short video with the caption, “Finally visiting Penny’s hometown in #nebraska 🌽🌽🌽 only took me 10 years!”

Following the post featuring a brick wall painted with “Omaha,” the actress shared a photo from a horse riding competition, which is most likely the explanation for why she was in Omaha in the first place.

The actress will have a few more months of traveling ahead of her before Big Bang Theory returns for another season. The show has become such a hit, in fact, that CBS renewed it for two more seasons as well as ordered a prequel series focusing on Jim Parsons’ character Sheldon.

All of the main actors on the show have extended their contracts for those two seasons, with Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch, who joined the cast in Season 3, having yet to commit for the upcoming years.

In addition to playing the lovable Penny on the show, audiences are just as enamored with Cuoco herself, with the thanks to her posts on social media. From showcasing her adorable pets or relationship with Cook, the actress also regularly shows off behind-the-scenes moments from the set of the show that audiences don’t normally get to see.

Through her various posts, Cuoco has earned herself over 3 million Instagram followers with her posts regularly earning hundreds of thousands of likes.

