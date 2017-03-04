Jwoww Shows Off Her New Cleavage-Adjusting Bra On Instagram

Considering how long humans have been wearing underwear, you’d assume that scientists would have figured out virtually every advancement that could have been made by now. Especially when it comes to underwear for women, you can find it in virtually every shape, size, color, and flavor. With bras, you can find ones that are strapless, cupless, push-up, and push-down. Despite how many options available currently, the most devoted of underwear scientists still seek improvements that can be made, with new technology being discovered to this day. Former Jersey Shore star Jwoww took to Instagram to show off one of the latest innovations.

#ad In love with my @sneakyvaunt push up! 🙌 Backless, strapless and adjustable cleavage? – Genius! A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

The current star of Moms With Attitude frequently shows off her physique on social media, clearly proud of getting back into shape after the transforming process of giving birth. The reality star typically shows off some of her sweatiest selfies on social media, but broke that routine to demonstrate a new bra that was backless, strapless, and could adjust the amount of push-up.

Granted, Jwoww must have received a promotional model of the bra and/or got money for showing it off, but if she wasn’t so proud of her body, she might not have been as excited to showcase the technological achievement.

