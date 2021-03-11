'Jersey Shore' Star JWoww's Ex-Husband Roger Mathews Reacts to Her Engagement

✖

Jersey Shore star Jenni "JWoww" Farley and boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello are engaged, and the couple is getting nothing but love from the reality TV personality's ex-husband, Roger Matthews. After the couple announced Tuesday that Carpinello popped the question on her 36th birthday last month, Matthews broke his silence during a recent episode of his podcast, Champ and the Tramp, telling his co-hosts that he wishes the happy couple "all the best."

News of the engagement broke in the middle of the podcast episode, with Mathews, in video obtained by TMZ, admitting he "got hit up today by several different media outlets asking me to comment on it." Mathews explained he refrained from offering up comment because he felt like he and Farley "live different lives now, we live different worlds" and he didn't feel it was his "place to comment." Speaking with his fellow podcasters, however, he broke his silence on the engagement, stating, "I'm happy for her. I'm happy for them."

While Mathews said that he doesn't "know Zack well" because he's not "a very talkative guy," he gave Carpinello his stamp of approval. He said from what he has gathered from his children – he and Farley share daughter Meilani Alexandra, 6, and son Greyson Valor, who will be 5 in May – "he's good to my children" and Farley "seems very happy, they seem very happy together." Rogers said he has "no reason to have any beef with him whatsoever, and I'm happy for Jenni."

Farley and Mathews were married for three years before Farley filed for divorce in September 2018, citing "irreconcilable differences which have caused the breakdown of the marriage." Mathews acknowledged that he and his ex-wife "went through our s–," a subtle reference to the accusations of abuse and other allegations brought up throughout what he dubbed their "nasty" divorce. Rogers admitted that he "did s– I never should have done" and he is "sorry for it." He said he has since gone "through all the channels I think I had to go through to become a better person and work on myself," asking, "so why am I going to have resentment? Like, we're done. Our time together is over, with the exception of being parents to two wonderful kids." He said he would never "not want her [Farley] to move on with her life and be happy." He ended his statement by telling his co-hosts, "I'm happy for them. Truly happy for them."

Farley and Carpinello have been together since April 2019. The couple announced their engagement on Tuesday, with the Jersey Shore tar sharing two photos of the couple celebrating with champagne at the top of the Empire State Building. She told fans that she "said yes on the top of the Empire State Building" on Feb. 27.