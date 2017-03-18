Jwoww Flaunts A Toned Tummy With Skintight Top

Becoming a mother has a way of taking a physical and mental toll on a woman in a variety of ways. Most notably, it can take a while for a new mom’s body to bounce back into the shape it was prior to pregnancy, no matter how hard they work for it. You can always rely on former Jersey Shore star Jwoww to showcase how all her hours spent at the gym have paid off.

Heading to #Anguilla tomorrow and I am beach ready 🙌🏽 😏 thank you #310shake 😘 Their chocolate vegan is my fav!!! def use code “310shakelife” for 25% off at checkout and share your favorite @310nutrition shake recipe with me! A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Mar 18, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

UP NEXT: Jwoww Reveals Video Of Her In Drawstring Bra

Videos by PopCulture.com

In what was clearly a sponsored post, the 31-year-old lifted up her incredibly tight top to show off her flat midriff to encourage people to purchase some sort of shake. Even though it was a picture in which she was making a profit, it still showed off the physique her followers have flocked to fawn over.

In addition to following a path to get her body back into shape, Jwoww has also found time to blow off some steam from the stresses of motherhood by sporadically hitting the town with her husband, and also recently reunited with some of her former Jersey Shore co-stars. In honor of Sammi “Sweetheart” turning 30, Jwoww joined Sammi, Snooki, Deena Cortese, and Vinny Guadagnino for a night of fun in New York City. Jersey Shore might have gone off the air five years ago, but based on the birthday photos, the gang looked as close as ever.

🖤🍾 A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Mar 12, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Instagram, jwoww]