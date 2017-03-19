Jwoww Does Her Best Pippi Longstocking Impression On Instagram

Created by Astrid Lindgren in the ’40s, Pippi Longstocking has been the main character in a series of books, TV shows, and movies. A red-haired girl who isn’t afraid to speak her mind, Pippi is the daughter of a pirate captain whose adventures she recalls to her few friends. Pippi often lashes out at authority figures who condescend her and is incredibly strong, able to lift her horse with one hand. She’s known for her pigtails, which Jersey Shore star Jwoww was clearly honoring when she posted the below picture to Instagram.

Although the similarities between Jwoww and Pippi might end at their hair styles, there are a few other similarities that shouldn’t be overlooked. Jwoww might not have ever been documented lifting a horse above her head with one hand, but the reality star regularly goes to the gym and often shows off her physique on Instagram.

Continuing with similarities, Jwoww’s parents probably aren’t pirates, but all it takes is watching one episode of Jersey Shore to witness unbelievably debaucherous activities unfold. Whether you like her or hate her, Jwoww has never shied away from speaking her mind about her beliefs, much like how Pippi stands up to adults when other children her age might be scared.

Lastly, Pippi is known for having many freckles on her body, most likely the result of spending too much time in the sun. Jwoww, on the other hand, regularly went to tanning salons while starring in her reality TV series, creating a more consistent bronze over her whole body than sporadic freckles.

If you have any further evidence that Jwoww is actually an incarnation of Pippi Longstocking, let us know in the comments!

