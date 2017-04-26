Justin Bieber’s Former Neighbors Claim He Committed Hate Crime

Justin Bieber‘s former neighbors claim that he committed a hate crime by yelling anti-semitic comments in their direction.

When the 23-year-old egged the home of Jeffrey and Suzanne Schwartz back in 2014, the couple said that he shouted racist terms while doing so. However, the family did admit that it wasn’t Bieber himself that was using the hateful language, but rather that it came from the pop singer’s bodyguard.

On Wednesday morning, a judge ruled in favor of Justin Bieber saying that he could not be held guilty of the hate crime considering he was not the one who made the comments, according to TMZ.

Bieber’s attorney spoke out about the issue.

“It is unfortunate that the Schwartzs were trying to exploit hate crime laws for personal gain. We are glad the judge denied their motion to plead these claims.”

As seen in the original court filing, the Schwartz’s legal team disagreed with the judge’s ruling as they revealed what the bodyguard allegedly said.

“Threatening a man with body harm while calling him a ‘little Jew boy’ and intimidating him with ‘what are you going to do about it, Jew boy?’ is a hate crime.”

The Schwartz’s previously took Bieber to court for his behavior after the egging. The judge ordered Justin to pay $80k for the damage done to the house. Even with the large sum, Jeffrey Schwartz claimed that his car sales business was ruined by all the publicity surrounding the controversy.

The original lawsuit filed emotional distress and loss of income. The Schwartz family then decided to up the allegations against Bieber calling the incident a hate crime. The change was significant because if the Schwartz were to come out victorious, they could have been rewarded a far greater amount of money.

