Jurassic World 2 In Talks To Add Toby Jones, Rafe Spall

If things go well, then it looks like Jurassic World will return to theaters with two brand-new actors on its side. In an exclusive report, Variety is saying that the franchise is in talks to add Toby Jones and Rafe Spall to its prehistoric dramas.

The site is reporting that Jones and Spall are still negotiating contracts to work on the sequel to Jurassic World. The two would be joining returning talent such as Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. So far, sources have indicated that Jurassic World 2 will screen test two other key roles, but the film’s current priority is to secure Jones and Spall for the sequel.

With these actors poised to join the franchise, Jurassic World 2 will boast an impressive team both on- and off-screen. J.A. Bayona will direct the sequel while Frank Marshall produces alongside Pat Crowley and Belén Atienza. Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World film, co-wrote the script with partner Derek Connolly. Trevorrow will also executive produce the film with help from Steven Spielberg.

According to Trevorrow, Jurassic World 2 will be a much more suspenseful and scary story this time around. The producer told Collider the sequel will be “more suspenseful and scary. It’s just the way it’s designed.”

“It’s the way the story plays out. I knew I wanted [J.A.] Bayona to direct it long before anyone ever heard that was a possibility, so the whole thing was just built around his skillset.”

Those thoughts were echoed not long ago by director Bayona during an interview with Noticiasrcn. He told the site to expect a dark look into the Jurassic World trilogy.

“Obviously, when you have Chris Pratt it will also be very funny. But it will be darker: it is a second step in a trilogy, and the second step is always dark like in ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ or ‘The Wrath of Khan.’”

As for what those grittier storylines will entail, fans are not sure. Bayona did tease moviegoers with a few possible story arcs earlier this summer, and it seems as if the sequel will act as a sort-of parable of mankind’s treatment of animals.

“Dinosaurs are a parable of the treatment of animals today: abuse, experiments in medicine, pets, having wild animals in zoos [that feel] like prisons, military use being made of them,” Bayona said. Producer Colin Trevorrow has also said the film will discuss society’s consumeristic greed and very deliberately “shift to deal with complex issues.”

There’s no word yet on how Jones or Spall will fit into the blockbusting sequel. Specific character details are being kept underwraps for the time being.

Jurassic World 2 is scheduled for release on June 22, 2018.