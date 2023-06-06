'Jurassic Park': 25 Details You Probably Missed

Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park changed movies forever, thanks to its ground-breaking computer-animated dinosaurs, an incredible John Williams score, and unforgettable performances from its lead cast. Author Michael Crichton's story of human hubris gone awry remains as vitally important today as it did 30 years ago. We might know much more about the dinosaurs depicted in the film today, but that doesn't take anything away from Jurassic Park being one of the most entertaining films ever made. At one point, Jurassic Park was the highest-grossing film of all time, making $357 million during its initial run. Add in the foreign box office and subsequent releases by Universal, and the film's lifetime gross is up to $1.03 billion. Two sequels followed – Spielberg's The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) and Joe Johnston's Jurassic Park III (2001). In 2015, Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World successfully revived the franchise. J.A. Bayona's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom followed in 2018. Trevorrow brought the casts of the two Jurassic franchises together in last year's Jurassic World Dominion. Although it has been 30 years since Jurassic Park hit theaters, the film continues to reveal little hidden easter eggs, goofs, and more. Here are 25 things you probably missed in Jurassic Park.

​Details 1-3 (Photo: Universal/Getty Images) 1. Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) have a sign in their trailer that reads "No animal released without paperwork completely filled out." This seems a little strange, considering they are paleontologists, and studying extinct animals, as Eighties Kids points out. 2. Grant would not have found a velociraptor skeleton in Montana. Dinosaurs of the velociraptor genus have been found in Asia. 3. However, the dinosaurs seen in the film are more like dinosaurs of the Deinonychus genus. These were found in North America. Author Michael Crichton chose the name Velociraptor over Deinonychus because it was more "dramatic."

​Details 4 and 5 (Photo: Universal/Getty Images) 4. Grant's seat belt gag is a case of foreshadowing. He gets two "female" seatbelt ends on the helicopter, so he can't connect them. Instead, he ties them together. In the park, the dinosaurs are all supposed to be female, but they still figure out a way to reproduce. 5. Dennis Nedy (Wayne Knight) can be seen watching Jaws on one of his three monitors. It's still unclear why John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) hired him in the first place.

​Details 6 and 7 (Photo: Universal) 6. Hammond's JP29 Jeep is the same one Gray (Ty Simpkins) and Zach (Nick Robinson) find in Jurassic World. 7. The Tyrannosaurus Rex from Jurassic Park also appears at the end of Jurassic World. You can clearly see the scars from the Velociraptors on the beast.

​Details 8 and 9 (Photo: Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images) 8. Hammond was even more ambitious than Walt Disney when he planned Disneyland. Hammond dreamed of expanding Jurassic Park to Europe, as seen in one of the projected images behind Sattler. 9. The Making of Jurassic Park appears among the merchandise. It was a real book published at the time of the movie's release, written by Don Shay and Jody Duncan. Sadly, it is no longer in print, but you can get an inexpensive used copy online.

​Details 10 and 11 (Photo: Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images) 10. The famous scene where the T-rex eats the goat was actually filmed inside a studio. In one shot, you can spot one of the sprinklers providing the rain. 11. During the escape from the raptors, the light through the grill shows A, G, C, and T, the bases of DNA.

​Details 12 and 13 (Photo: Murray Close/Getty Images) 12. When Steven Spielberg's name shows up in the credits at the end of the movie, composer John Williams included the famous five tones from Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977). 13. B.D. Wong, who plays Dr. Henry Wu, was the only actor from the first film to appear in Jurassic World (2015). Jeff Goldblum, who played Ian Malcolm, was seen in Fallen Kingdom. Of course, Dominion brought back Laura Dern, Goldblum, and Sam Neill.

​Details 14 and 15 (Photo: Murray Close/Getty Images) 14. One of the other slides projected during the dining room scene shows Hammond believing that Jurassic Park will be more popular than sports and zoos in 1993 and 1995. 15. Part of Jurassic Park was filmed on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, the same island where scenes from Lost, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and Avatar were filmed.

​Details 16 and 17 (Photo: Murray Close/Getty Images) 16. Gary Rydstrom won two Oscars for his work on the film's sounds. He developed the sounds of the dinosaurs from various animals and they are all different. He told Vulture that some of the T. rex sounds came from his tiny Jack Russell terrier! 17. Jeff Goldblum is heard saying "Must go faster, must go faster" in Independence Day again. He did not say this again during the filming though. The Independence Day team looped in the dialogue from Jurassic Park.

​Details 18-20 (Photo: Murray Close/Getty Images) 18. Hammond's memory was kept alive in Jurassic World. Mr. Masrani (Irrfan Khan) built a statue at the new park. 19. Malcolm was also referenced in Jurassic World since you can spot his book God Creates Dinosaurs in the film. 20. While it is true that many of the dinosaurs in the original film are not realistic at all compared to what scientists believe their real-world counterparts looked like, you could theorize that InGen created the dinosaurs in their own image. After all, in Jurassic World, we see them create their own dinosaur from scratch.