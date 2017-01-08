Josh Groban Apologizes for Dissing Mariah Carey on Twitter

Mariah Carey‘s New Year’s Eve performance was painfully awkward and John Groban was ready to make it even worse.

Carey was singing her hit songs “Emotions” and “We Belong Together” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Even with Ryan Seacrest before her ear piece malfunctioned that produced a whole lot of awkwardness when Carey didn’t really know what to do next on stage.

Carey had no other choice but to lip sync the second half of her performance and before running off stage said, “This is the album version.”

“Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs an angel loses its wings,” Groban tweeted.

Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended. Not out to diss artists. — josh groban (@joshgroban) January 1, 2017

The singer deleted the tweet after the internet ganged up on him and forced him to issue an apology, “Deleted my tweets about a certain performance because it was made in humor but taken way more meanly than intended. Not out to diss artists,” he said.

