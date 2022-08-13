RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Has First Star Reveal of Season 2

Season 2 of RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race is here. In every episode, viewers are on the edge of their seats, waiting to see who's taking their shot at being crowned the ultimate performance staple by the legendary drag queen diva and co. In its first season, viewers saw the likes of Vanessa Williams, Dustin Milligan, and Loni Love introduce themselves and undergo drag makeovers from start to finish, But this time around, the famous faces aren't revealed until they're given the OK by RuPaul to strut away.

Taking a note from lip-syncing challenges, the first to be eliminated was iconic stage TV, and film actress Loretta Devine. She performed Mary J. Blige's "Just Fine." Under the drag moniker Fabulosity, the Dreamgirls alum was mentored and made over by Queen Supreme Monet X Change, who won the fourth season of All Stars with Trinity the Tuck. She landed in the bottom three alongside Jackie Would and Electra Owl before RuPaul let her know that her time in the competition was up.

But even beforehand, many were upset that Devine was under disguise as Fabulosity and had to lipsync, noting her actual singing ability. "Y'all are going to hell for making Loretta Devine lip sync for her life," one person Tweeted, per Metro UK. Once elimination came around, others were pissed. "RuPaul eliminated a Dreamgirl. NO. You're so amazing Ms. Loretta Devine!!" another chimed in.

Devine's resume is expansive. She's had roles in films like Waiting to Exhale, For Colored Girls, The Preacher's Wife, Women Thou Art Loosed, My Funny Valentine, Madea's Big Happy Family, and This Christmas - and TV roles including Boston Public, Grey's Anatomy, Family Reunion, Being Mary Jane, P-Valley, and more. She recently swayed into the world of daytime soaps in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem as Angela. The latter airs on Peacock.