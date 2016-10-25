John Boyega Shares Pacific Rim 2 Behind-The-Scenes Video

If you’re happy that John Boyega will head up Pacific Rim 2, then prepare yourself for a neural overload so big that a Jeager would self-destruct. The beloved actor is preparing for production on the sci-fi blockbuster to begin, so Boyega decided to treat fans with a behind-the-scenes look at his time on set.

Taking to Instagram, Boyega uploaded a video of himself at Legacy Effects. The footage focuses on the actor as he holds up a large mold of his head and shoulders. “It’s my twin,” he jokes before placing a soft kiss on the mold’s temple. He then says he’s “so cute” before pointing out the piece’s accuracy down to its bottom lip.

The actor then followed up on the video with a picture that pays homage to Idris Elba’s role of Stacker Pentecost. Boyega will play Stacker’s son in the sequel, so he posted an image to commemorate the character and one of his most quotable lines from Pacific Rim.

“Today. Today… At the edge of our hope, at the end of our time, we have chosen not only to believe in ourselves, but in each other. Today there is not a man nor woman in here that shall stand alone. Not today. Today we face the monsters that are at our door and bring the fight to them! Today, we are cancelling the apocalypse!” Boyega shared. He then wrote, “My dad said it right the first time but I’ll take it from here.”

Fans first learned that Boyega had signed onto the franchise in June. Deadline and other sites confirmed the actor would play Stacker’s son and also act as a producer on the sequel. The film, which has been in-and-out of production, has since made major casting strides since Boyega’s involvement was confirmed. Over the summer, a slew of actors signed onto the sequel and a 2018 release date for the film was revealed.

Mary Parent, a producer on Pacific Rim 2, gushed about Boyega’s inclusion. “It is undeniable that with all his talent and natural charm, John stands out amongst today’s generation of young leading men.”

“I am very proud and happy to welcome John into a fantastic sandbox,” Guillermo del Toro also added. “The Pacific Rim universe will be reinforced with him as a leading man as it continues to be a multicultural, multi-layered world. ‘The World saving the world’ was our goal and I couldn’t think of a better man for the job.”

While Boyega will be a welcome addition to the Pacific Rim family, one character will be notably absent from the sequel. Charlie Hunnam confirmed that he was not able to reprise his role of Raleigh Becket for the film due to scheduling conflicts. “I’m very excited about it! I’m glad they’re making it,” he told Yahoo. “I think it’s going to be great. I read an early draft of what they’re doing. There was one incarnation of this sequel that involved me heavily, but I was unavailable.”



Pacific Rim 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on February 23, 2018.

