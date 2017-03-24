The Ghostbusters Reboot Has Sequels In Development

Maybe the Ghostbusters reboot wasn’t the earth-shaking success it could have been. The huge budget, uneven script, and revealing marketing campaign—not to mention the backlash before the film was even released—all coalesced to create what could be classified as a “disappointment,” despite being somewhat successful at the box office.

It also brought a whole new generation of fans to the franchise, and co-creator Ivan Reitman isn’t planning on stopping any time soon.

While speaking with io9 about the reboot, Reitman was slightly remorseful about how the ladies turn with the proton packs turned out.

“We certainly would’ve loved to have a larger hit,” Reitman said. “But considering the last film was almost 30 years ago, it really did extremely well. I think the film cost too much, frankly, and that’s the real issue. I personally had other points of view in terms of where the film should go and it was kind of a continuous conversation with Paul [Feig] about that. But Paul was the filmmaker on this one and he’s a very talented director. I wanted to give him enough room to do the film he thought it should be.”

But now that the film has been released and the conversation surrounding it has died down, Reitman is hard at work on the followup: an animated film set in the same universe.

“We jumped into an animated film [after the last movie] and we are developing live-action films… I want to bring all these stories together as a universe that makes sense within itself. Part of my job right now is to do that,” Reitman said.

Reitman added that the new animated film could hit theaters in 2019 or 2020 but that wasn’t set in stone.

“It depends on on how fast we can get it all together,” said Reitman. “It’s hard to make an animated film.”

So there are more plans on the way, perhaps including the all-male Ghostbusters squad that they hinted at when production of the reboot started picking up steam.

It seems obvious that the property remains culturally significant, as evidenced by the new VR game and multiple comic book adaptations. But it’s still a mystery regarding when we’ll get another movie.

