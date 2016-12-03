Joe McKnight Shooting Details Revealed

New details have emerged in the Joe McKnight shooting case.

The 54-year-old man Ronald Gasser has been released from custody, and no charges have been filed as of yet, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department told TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Outside of New Orleans on Thursday, 28-year-old NFL player Joe McKnight was shot to death in what appears to have been a road rage incident.

“At approximately 2:43 p.m. today we received a call of a shooting that occurred here at Holmes [Boulevard] and Behrman Highway [in Terrytown],” Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said. “Our officers arrived on the scene and immediately began giving CPR to an individual who was shot and lying on the ground, with EMS and others assisting at this location. The individual who was shot and ultimately expired has been identified as Joseph ‘Joe’ McKnight.”

After the shooting, Gasser stayed at the scene and surrendered his weapon to law enforcement officials, according to ESPN

The Sheriff’s Department explained that Gasser “definitely” shot the former New York Jets running back.

“Mr. Gasser did, in fact, shoot Mr. McKnight. We will be releasing additional details as we get through these interviews with these witnesses,” Normand said. “Mr. McKnight did not have a gun in his possession.”

Sheriff’s spokesman Col. John Fortunato said that Gasser will definitely be charged. However, the specific charge has not been released as there are “questions about the circumstances surrounding what led up to it.”

The New York Jets released a statement about the fallen athlete. “Joe McKnight was a loving father and a genuine, kind-hearted person. It is sad when life is taken in what appears to be such a senseless act of violence. Joe, you will be missed.”

Sheriff Normand said that the investigators are unsure where the altercation started. However, he did note that McKnight was standing outside of his vehicle at the time he was shot. No word yet on how many times McKnight was shot.

Many NFL players have shared their sympathies for Joe McKnight on social media.

Just got a message saying my former teammate Joe McKnight was killed today. This hurt to the heart. I can’t stop crying. #RestInPeace — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) December 1, 2016

Everybody in the world wanted to be @ReggieBush , us in New Orleans wanted to run the ball like Joe McKnight. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 1, 2016

Deeply saddened by the loss of Joe McKnight. This is a terrible tragedy. Everyone loved Joe and we are going to really miss him. — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) December 2, 2016

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Joe McKnight’s family during this difficult time.

[H/T TMZ, ESPN]