Jill Duggar Shares a Holiday Photo of the Family

Jill Dillard (Duggar) family Christmas photo has arrived.

The famous mom posted a picture of herself surround by family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

@cldilla Thank you for the wonderful Christmas celebration yesterday! #loveourfamily @deena.dillard @justdand @derickdillard A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 18, 2016 at 11:01am PST

The family seemed to be missing a couple of members of the 19 Kids and Counting clan.

Just days before the mother of one posted a picture with Derek saying, “I love you sweetie! @Derickdillard You are the most encouraging, sweet, Godly guy in the whole world and I’m so in love with you! #Besthubbyever”

I ❤️ you sweetie! @derickdillard You are the most encouraging, sweet, Godly guy in the whole world and I’m so in love with you! #besthubbyever A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Dec 16, 2016 at 3:46pm PST

It seems the family of three have been doing well considering they have been more active on the social media game lately.

This article originally appear on Womanista.com