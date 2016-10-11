Jesse Eisenberg Expecting First Child With Longtime Girlfriend Anna Strout

Jesse Eisenberg is about to be a father!

E! News reports that the 33-year-old actor is expecting his first child with longtime girlfriend Anna Strout.

(Photo: Getty / Rob Loud)

The couple was together for 10 years from 2002 to 2012 before they went their separate ways for a little while. The couple later rekindled their romance when they were photographed at a basketball gametogether.

In 2011, Eisenberg revealed Strout was the only girl he’d ever been on a date with, revealing what he loved most about her.

“I find people who want to help other people to be the most interesting,” he said. “I come from a family of teachers, and my friends are teachers, often times in very difficult school situations. My job is so selfish and focused on my own vanity that I like to surround myself with people who are actually helping people throughout the day.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

