Jennifer Lopez Stuns In Low Cut White Dress Arriving In Dominican Republic

Earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball player Alex Rodriguez announced they were dating, and now they’re taking their relationship to the next level. Alex is taking J.Lo back to his homeland to meet… literally everyone.

Llegamos al paraiso!! We’re here in paradise!! #republicadominicana #altosdechavon A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Stepping off a plane in Rodriguez’s heritage land, the Dominican Republic (he was born in New York to Dominican parents), Jen stunned the locals who came to greet her in a short white dress that put her gorgeous legs fully on display.

She can be seen greeting all of her adoring Dominican fans by taking pictures, shaking hands, and signing autographs.

If you look closely you can see that she brought her kids, Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, along with her.

Jen made the trip because she’s taking time out of her busy Shades of Blue filming schedule to perform a concert.

Surprisingly, this is actually the first time that J.Lo has ever performed in the Dominican Republic, and since Rodriguez is from there and they just started dating a couple of months ago, I think we can all conclude he probably had something to do with her decision to finally head down there to put on a concert.

Listos Republica Dominicana?!!!! #3diasmas @casadecampodr @altosdechavondr @officialbe @gamalhache #waitingfortonight #BTS A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 12, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

