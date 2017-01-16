Jennifer Holliday Backs out of Performance for Trump’s Inauguration

Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday will no longer perform at Donald Trump‘s inauguration, according to The Wrap. The singer canceled her performance last week after receiving backlash for her decision to perform, calling it a “lapse of judgement.”

In an open letter, the “Dreamgirls” star apologized to the LGBT community and said she was “uneducated on the issues that affect every American at this crucial time in history and for causing such dismay and heartbreak to my fans.”

The Tony and Grammy winner is a longtime LGBT ally and backed out of her performance after reading an article titled, “Jennifer Holliday Will Perform at Trump’s Inauguration, Which Is Heartbreaking to Gay Fans.”

“My only choice must now be to stand with the LGBT Community and to state unequivocally that I WILL NOT PERFORM FOR THE WELCOME CONCERT OR FOR ANY OF THE INAUGURATION FESTIVITIES!” Holliday wrote.

She ended her letter with a specific note to her gay fans: “Please know that I HEAR YOU and I feel your pain. The LGBT Community was mostly responsible for birthing my career and I am deeply indebted to you… You have loved me faithfully and unconditionally and for so many years you provided me with work even though my star had long since faded.”

