‘Jane The Virgin’ Actress Reveals NHL Owner Offered Movie Role For Sex

It’s pretty disgusting that in this day and age things like this still happen, but here we are.

Greice Santo, a Brazilian model who also had a recurring role on the first season of The CW breakout hit Jane the Virgin, alleges that on two separate occasions Canadian billionaire Daryl Katz lured her into a hotel room by promising her that he could help her with her budding acting career.

Among many other investments and properties, which includes ties to the film industry, Katz also owns NHL team the Edmonton Oilers.

On at least one of their uncomfortable interactions, Santo says that Katz promised her “millions” and a movie role if she would have sex with him.

She also claims that, even though she refused his unwanted advances, Katz sent her multiple gifts of money by wire transfer, totaling approximately $70,000.

This story actually gets very complex, but essentially what’s happened is this:

On Monday, Santo’s husband, R.J. Cipriani, a professional gambler and FBI informant, filed a defamation lawsuit against a crisis consulting firm that was hired to represent Katz.

Cipriani alleges that Glenn Bunting, who is the president of G.F. Bunting & Co., tainted his reputation in order stop a New York Post story about Katz.

This is how the allegations of sexual harassment became public.

Katz’s attorney, Dennis Roach released the following statement in regard to the lawsuit:

“Robert J. Cipriani is a convicted felon who has been menacing Mr. Katz and his family for more than a year. The allegations in the complaint filed against Mr. Bunting and his company, and the assertions made in that document about Mr. Katz, are false, malicious and entirely without merit. Moreover, it is plain as day that this so-called complaint was filed solely as bait for the media as part of an ongoing effort by Cipriani to harass, embarrass and possibly extort Mr. Katz, exactly as Cipriani has done with other prominent individuals. Variety has done its readers — and itself — a disservice by allowing its pages to be used in this manner.”

To which Cipriani replied, “The complaint speaks for itself. Conveniently Mr. Roach is attempting to divert from the real issue, that GF Bunting and his company have a history of enabling those who are complicit in aggressions towards women. If you look at GF Bunting’s history with Occidental College, Florida State and more recently with Baylor University where Bunting was brought on by Oracle’s CEO Mark Hurd, Bunting leaves his clients in a much worse position than he found them in.”

Speaking to journalists about the situation, Santo said, “This is so common, but most girls and women — they are afraid of coming out. I feel like me coming out will give courage and inspire so many girls who go through the same thing I go through.”

