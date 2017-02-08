Jamie Lynn Spears’ Husband Gives Update On Singer’s Daughter Maddie’s Recovery

Jamie Lynn Spears‘ daughter, Maddie, was in a serious ATV accident Sunday in Kentwood, Louisiana, with the 8-year-old reportedly underwater for several minutes after the vehicle she was riding in flipped over in a pond. Maddie reportedly regained consciousness Tuesday, and a statement from the sheriff’s office revealed she is aware of her surroundings and “recognizes those family members who have kept a round-the-clock vigil since the accident,” PEOPLE reports.

In a new Instagram post Tuesday, Spears’ husband, Jamie Watson, gave an update on Maddie’s recovery and thanked fans for their prayers.

Thank you to everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much. A photo posted by Jamie (@jamiewatson985) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

“Thank you to everyone for the prayers,” Watson wrote alongside a shot of an item reading “Believe in Miracles.” “Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much.”



The statement obtained by PEOPLE reports that the 8-year-old did not suffer any neurological damage as a result of her crash, and is still being closely monitored.

“Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today and she is awake and talking,” the statement continued. “Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely, but it appears that she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”

