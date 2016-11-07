Jamie Kennedy Goes Ballistic On Burping Fan

Sometimes you just gotta let it out, and that’s exactly what one fan did during Jamie Kennedy’s standup set.

But the comedian didn’t take kindly when the woman in the crowd belched. He demanded an apology, and when she refused, chaos broke out.

Kennedy levied a series of expletive-riddled insults at the woman and the group she was with, but the audience didn’t seem to mind.

She still refused to apologize, and Kennedy refused to stop hurling insults. So the woman and her crew walked out.

Did Kennedy go to far, or should the woman have apologized for burping loudly?

