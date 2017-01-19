Woman Goes Nuclear On Man Who Cancels Tinder Date And Melts His Phone With Psycho Texts

Regardless of what your personal outlook or experiences might be in the world of romance, there’s no denying that advances in technology have forever changed our society’s approach to dating. With the rise of dating social networks and reliance upon texting as primary forms of communication, finding someone you connect with has never been easier and, at the same time, more difficult.

One Reddit user thought it was a good idea to share with the community the violent reaction a woman had to canceling a date, a reaction she might not have had were the statement delivered over the phone or in person. You can head over to Bro Bible to see the entire series of photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Based solely on what the bachelor posted, a woman asked him if they still had plans that evening at 7. When he expressed that he needed to cancel, she went on a multi-message rant about how ugly the guy was and how she realized she never wanted to meet him, all while using expletives and homophobic slurs.

To top things off, one message came from a completely different phone number, so we can only assume that he blocked one number and she used a friend’s phone to continue the barrage of insults.

UP NEXT: Man Kills Woman He Met On Tinder In Most Brutal Way Possible

There’s a whole lot to unpack here, so it’s tough to know how much truth there is in any of this situation. Firstly, it is never, ever okay to use homophobic slurs, no matter what your gender. The woman is definitely in the wrong for resorting to that behavior.

Secondly, the screencaps start at the woman’s confirmation of plans and we have no idea what the conversation was beforehand. At one point, she says, “I didn’t reply within 2 min to your text? B**ch I have a life!” So, in theory, it’s possible this guy hounded her for hours on end to commit to plans, but when she didn’t reply quickly enough, he ended up texting all the other girls he had met through Tinder so he could escape his loneliness for the evening.

Thirdly, meeting strangers on the internet in hopes of a love connection and not every suitor will be “The One,” so this guy should be happy the worst thing he had to deal with were crazy texts, as some people have literally been murdered by people they meet through the internet.

Lastly, if you’re using dating apps to try to find a love connection, don’t ever post pictures of messages you get from strangers in an attempt to prove to Reddit that you’re cool enough to stand people up. It’s a bad look.

MORE NEWS: Wife Finds Husband’s Tinder Profile And Makes A Few Adjustments / Cleared Australian Gable Tostee Claims Tinder Date Attacked Him

[H/T Bro Bible]