J.K. Rowling Attacks Trump’s Intelligence Over President-Elect’s Deleted Tweet

J.K. Rowling is one of the most famous authors of all time and clearly is no stranger to having multiple drafts, editing, and typos. When president-elect Trump displayed that he simply doesn’t have the time to put in the effort of spellchecking, the Harry Potter author had no trouble pointing it out.

Although Trump’s initial tweet was deleted and posted again with the correct spelling 87 minutes later, that’s 87 whole minutes that Twitter got to poke fun at the poor grammar. Rowling wasn’t alone in mocking Trump’s grasp of the human language, as Merriam-Webster also wanted to get in on the action.

If that’s not enough for you, a quick search of the hashtag #unpresidented will show you a barrage of insults lobbed at Trump, despite the fact that he’s known for letting autocorrect take the wheel.

Here’s hoping he takes at least an extra few minutes to review his decisions when deciding the fate of our country.

