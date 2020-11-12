Jake Tapper Calls out Donald Trump's 'Lunacy' After President Tweets Continued Baseless Election Fraud Claims

By Stephen Andrew

Jake Tapper is calling out Donald Trump's "lunacy," after the President tweeted more baseless election fraud claims. In a tweet, Trump shared an unfounded report from One America News, who claims that Dominion Voting Systems — a company that makes software for local governments around the country use in elections — deleted nearly three million votes for him. The tweet went on to break down the number of votes in Pennsylvania that OAN claims were "switched" from Trump to Joe Biden.

Tapper, CNN's lead anchor for The Lead and State of the Union, shared the tweet and simply called it, "Lunacy." Notably, Trump's tweet comes with a Twitter warning that reads, "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

That warning links to a Twitter Events page which shares details about voter fraud offers some "need to know" information, such as "Voter fraud of any type is incredibly rare in the U.S.," and "US officials say the 2020 US election will be more secure than the 2016 US presidential election." Scroll down to see what Twitter users say in response to Tapper's tweet about Trump and the voter fraud claims.

"How much longer until we can have the absolutely real conversation about invoking the 25th amendment? He is clearly not mentally capable of performing his duties."

"I wonder why his lawyers aren't presenting this 'Dominion' evidence in their court cases? Oh right, he knows it's nonsense. Goal isn't to prove actual fraud, just to feed the narrative of fraud for his post-president life. This is getting f'ing exhausting."

"Honestly guys, as an outsider watching this, it is time for 25th Amendment. Give the reigns to Pence to do the transition."

Well [Donald Trump], we are finally at your reality show’s Season Finale. Your ratings are very low, and we are canceling the show and firing you. We know you’re trying to make a last minute crazy twist to keep your addicted viewers but [YOU'RE FIRED.]"

"The rest of the GOP are coming unglued trying to get him to shut up about electronic voting machines switching votes. They seem to be getting a little nervous and hoping the machines are not looked at too closely."

"It's dangerous. I don't think there is more dangerous living person in this country as POTUS."

"Wait - he had no in-roads with fraudulent mail-in ballots, so now he's making allegations of fraud on the machines? What kind of system would be acceptable - a voice vote in the town square?"

