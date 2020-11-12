Jake Tapper Calls out Donald Trump's 'Lunacy' After President Tweets Continued Baseless Election Fraud Claims

Jake Tapper is calling out Donald Trump's "lunacy," after the President tweeted more baseless election fraud claims. In a tweet, Trump shared an unfounded report from One America News, who claims that Dominion Voting Systems — a company that makes software for local governments around the country use in elections — deleted nearly three million votes for him. The tweet went on to break down the number of votes in Pennsylvania that OAN claims were "switched" from Trump to Joe Biden.

Tapper, CNN's lead anchor for The Lead and State of the Union, shared the tweet and simply called it, "Lunacy." Notably, Trump's tweet comes with a Twitter warning that reads, "This claim about election fraud is disputed."

That warning links to a Twitter Events page which shares details about voter fraud offers some "need to know" information, such as "Voter fraud of any type is incredibly rare in the U.S.," and "US officials say the 2020 US election will be more secure than the 2016 US presidential election." Scroll down to see what Twitter users say in response to Tapper's tweet about Trump and the voter fraud claims.