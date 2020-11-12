Jake Tapper Calls out Donald Trump's 'Lunacy' After President Tweets Continued Baseless Election Fraud Claims
Jake Tapper is calling out Donald Trump's "lunacy," after the President tweeted more baseless election fraud claims. In a tweet, Trump shared an unfounded report from One America News, who claims that Dominion Voting Systems — a company that makes software for local governments around the country use in elections — deleted nearly three million votes for him. The tweet went on to break down the number of votes in Pennsylvania that OAN claims were "switched" from Trump to Joe Biden.
Lunacy. https://t.co/0iLIMSrS3e— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 12, 2020
Tapper, CNN's lead anchor for The Lead and State of the Union, shared the tweet and simply called it, "Lunacy." Notably, Trump's tweet comes with a Twitter warning that reads, "This claim about election fraud is disputed."
That warning links to a Twitter Events page which shares details about voter fraud offers some "need to know" information, such as "Voter fraud of any type is incredibly rare in the U.S.," and "US officials say the 2020 US election will be more secure than the 2016 US presidential election." Scroll down to see what Twitter users say in response to Tapper's tweet about Trump and the voter fraud claims.
Lunacy. https://t.co/0iLIMSrS3e— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 12, 2020
"How much longer until we can have the absolutely real conversation about invoking the 25th amendment? He is clearly not mentally capable of performing his duties."
prevnext
Guys, he HAS to do this...this is who he is. He spent months attacking @JoeBiden as a washed up nobody, so now that he’s been thoroughly beaten by by the guy he mocked, his sociopathy won’t allow him to let it go.— USED TO BE G.O.P. (@Used_To_Be_GOP) November 12, 2020
America needs an intervention. pic.twitter.com/MA6hfzqDQb— #GiveHerTheGavel (@CarmoSteph) November 12, 2020
"I wonder why his lawyers aren't presenting this 'Dominion' evidence in their court cases? Oh right, he knows it's nonsense. Goal isn't to prove actual fraud, just to feed the narrative of fraud for his post-president life. This is getting f'ing exhausting."
prevnext
Was already refuted as well— Zachary Kerska (@ZACKCOMMAKERSKA) November 12, 2020
It’s like talking to a teenager who broke curfew trying to convince their parents it’s actually noon and not midnight.— LZ Granderson (@LZGranderson) November 12, 2020
"Honestly guys, as an outsider watching this, it is time for 25th Amendment. Give the reigns to Pence to do the transition."
prevnext
He should really be doing this all at a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping so we can take him more seriously— Beth (@bethheyn) November 12, 2020
Me to him pic.twitter.com/A8qphpHiAU— call me v 🐉🔥 (@senoritav76) November 12, 2020
Well [Donald Trump], we are finally at your reality show’s Season Finale. Your ratings are very low, and we are canceling the show and firing you. We know you’re trying to make a last minute crazy twist to keep your addicted viewers but [YOU'RE FIRED.]"
prevnext
Gotta love how @Twitter puts up a notice that this is "disputed," as if there's actually a serious question about whether it might have even the slightest shred of truth or evidence behind it...— lowkell (@lowkell) November 12, 2020
Good to see he's handling things well. pic.twitter.com/8dnWCHGPci— Dude_In_The_Desert 🌵 (@t_arnpreeest) November 12, 2020
"The rest of the GOP are coming unglued trying to get him to shut up about electronic voting machines switching votes. They seem to be getting a little nervous and hoping the machines are not looked at too closely."
prevnext
He’s like a cartoon villain on a show that reveals the absurdity and sadness of such a one dimensional character. pic.twitter.com/mQVQqUW6ao— Laura Slobin (@lauraslobin) November 12, 2020
Trump is just trying to light things on fire on his way out the door. If he can't win, he wants to burn it down. pic.twitter.com/C8U75dYK9k— Quantum Qubit (@qubitQbert) November 12, 2020
"It's dangerous. I don't think there is more dangerous living person in this country as POTUS."
prevnext
Maybe after he is done stoking his cultist base we can have bipartisan approval for nationwide, internet disconnected, hand-marked paper ballots.— Laurie Jordan (@ChapJordan79) November 12, 2020
Not lunacy. Deliberate demagoguery. Like a coup attempt.— Carolyn Lochhead (@carolynlochhead) November 12, 2020
"Wait - he had no in-roads with fraudulent mail-in ballots, so now he's making allegations of fraud on the machines? What kind of system would be acceptable - a voice vote in the town square?"
November 12, 2020prev