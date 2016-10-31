It’s Not Easy For Nikki Bella To Be With WWE Superstar John Cena

At this point, practically the whole world knows who John Cena and Nikki Bella are. But being together with Cena isn’t easy on Bella’s career.



The Total Divas wrestler’s relationship found its way inside the ring after it became a storyline on WWE television. Most would think that’s probably a good thing, but for Bella, it only proves to make her career that much more difficult.

“No, it makes my career so much harder, because no matter how hard I work I’m always going to have people take away everything I do because of John,” Bella said. “I won’t get certain things because people will be like, ‘Oh, people are gonna think she has this because of John’ so let’s just not give it to me.

Bella explains that she often finds herself in Cena’s shadow, and has to work double-time just to prove herself.

“I have to work so much harder being with a successful man to just prove myself,” Bella said. “I could be at some event wanting to do business with people and they automatically go to John and not me because I’m with someone like that. It makes me laugh because people think it’s easy and I get everything because of him when it’s the exact opposite.”

Yes, it’s true that Cena is one of the biggest names in wrestling, but that doesn’t mean Bella isn’t her own brand. Hopefully, as she continues to move forward in WWE, the rest of the world will see that too.

[ H/T Cageside Seats ]