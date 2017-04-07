Israel Pushes Primary Election Due To Britney Spears Concert

The power of pop music is real and Britney Spears is harnessing quite a bit of it. The Princess of Pop, is disrupting the Israeli political system, in fact they moved an election date just for her.

Tel Aviv is packed with so many of the singer’s fans that the country’s Labor Party doesn’t think it is wise to compete with the performers show. The singer is set to perform her first concert in Tel Aviv on July 3 and with that the country’s primary election was pushed back a day to avoid conflicting with the “Toxic” singer’s concert.

“We delayed the vote one day, to July 4. We couldn’t hire enough security for the election because of the Britney Spears concert on July 3. There would also be a lot of traffic and roadblocks that would make it hard for the vote to go ahead,” Labor Party spokesman Liron Zach said.

The primary election will decide who becomes chairman of the party. The elected official will then enter the running to be prime minister.

“We aren’t concerned about voters favoring Spears over the party. The two main concerns are security and traffic,” Zach said.

The concert is being held at Yarkon Park, right across the street from the Tel Aviv exhibition grounds where polling is set to take place.

This will be Britney’s first time performing in Israel, and her first world tour since 2011. The concert is part of her Asia tour that includes performances in Japan and the Philippines.

Excited to be performing abroad this summer! ✨ More details available at https://t.co/SBF4WyfurB pic.twitter.com/YQXrotQgsz — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) March 28, 2017

