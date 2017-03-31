Honey Boo Boo Has Wild Reaction To Mama June’s Size 4 Makeover

A new preview from Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot has been released and it shows Honey Boo Boo‘s wild reaction to her mother’s size 4 makeover.

When the scene opens up, 11-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is hanging out in the kitchen with her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 17. Their mother, Mama June Shannon, has been in California for the last three weeks recovering from her cosmetic surgeries that included a neck, arm, and tummy tuck as well as a breast lift, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m really scared that I’m not even gonna recognize who she is,” Honey Boo Boo said.

Lauryn also said: “Her, double chin is gone, her bat wings are gone, she’s going to look like a completely different person.”

After anxiously awaiting their mother’s return, Mama June finally opens the front door. While Mama June’s face can’t be seen, Honey Boo Boo’s reaction is shown and the former beauty pageant contestant cannot believe her eyes.

Earlier on Friday, another teaser showed the moment when Mama June first woke up after surgery.

In the clip, Mama June said: “I’m glad the girls know I’m okay, because I was worried about them being worried because the surgery took so long. I just hope the pain doesn’t last as long as it did last time.”

Even though she has managed to make a dramatic transformation to a size 4 down from once being more than 350 lbs, Mama June debated not going through with her final surgery. The pain from her first skin removal procedure was so intense that she didn’t know if she could handle another extensive cosmetic surgery like the one she was getting ready to have.

Possibly the most glaring reason why Mama June almost nixed her second surgery was because she felt that she had lost her sense of motivation.

“My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous. But it’s no longer about revenge,” June said. “Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me—not just physically, but emotionally.”

Mama June Shannon continued by saying: “I don’t want to disappoint everybody and not be the skinny Mama June that everybody is looking forward to. But if I go with something as serious as the next surgery, it can’t be about making everyone happy—it’s got to be about me.”

Be sure to tune in for Mama June: From Not to Hot on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

