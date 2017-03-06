Alana Thompson Fears Mama June Will ‘Lose It’ Over Meeting With Sugar Bear’s Fiance

Alana Thompson aka “Honey Boo Boo” knows her mom will not be happy about her meeting her “new stepmom.”

During Friday night’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Alana meets with her dad’s fiancé for the first time, PEOPLE reports. Before his fiancé, Jennifer Lamb, arrives at the restaurant, Sugar Bear asks Alana, “How is mama adjusting to the idea of me getting married?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I mean, she’s fine with me being a flower girl, so — she hasn’t really talked a lot about it,” Alana responds.

He asks if Mama June is coming to the wedding and Alana responds, “Yep, she’s planning on it if she’s not too busy.” Alana tells her dad she wants her flower girl dress to be “fancy” and “sparkly.” She added, “And I want it to be my favorite color, which is purple – or maybe gold. Gold’s good.”

As the father-daughter duo wait for Jennifer to arrive, Sugar Bear tells Alana all about his bride-to-be.

“I’m pretty excited for you to finally get to meet Jennifer and I love her and all that,” he tells Alana. “I mean, she’s gorgeous. She’s fun — she likes to have fun. She’s a real sweet person. I’ll let y’all meet to see how it goes. Might like her.”

Sugar Bear hopes they will become “best friends,” but Alana is apprehensive about that.

When Jennifer finally arrived, viewers only saw her feet and back right side of her shoulder.

“Hi Alana!” Jennifer says to Alana, who replies “hey” to her. “I’m going to be your new stepmom.”

Alana fears how Mama June will react to her meeting with Jennifer, so instead she plans on not telling her about it. “When mama hears I met Jennifer, she’s going to lose it,” Alana says. “So I’m not going to tell her.”

MORE NEWS:

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com