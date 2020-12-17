Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to Host NBC’s ‘Escape From 2020’ New Year’s Eve Special

TODAY hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will be waving 2020 goodbye as they co-host NBC’s New Years Eve: Escape From 2020. The two-hour primetime special will cover this year’s most entertaining moments that provided people with some much needed comedic relief, as well as heartwarming moments that will last for a lifetime. The special will also highlight some of this year’s most talked-about videos and trends, while also shining a spotlight on those who have stood strong throughout the pandemic and who have helped encourage others as well.

Big names like Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Howie Mandel, Natalie Morales, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will be just a few among several celebrities interviewed. Other popular faces in news like Lester Hold, Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daily will also be featured during segments.

Fans are excited the two ladies were the ones chosen for such a special. Ever since Kathie Lee Gifford said her goodbyes to her co-hosting position on the TODAY show, fans have been gushing over her replacement. Hager sits alongside Kotb for their show Hoda & Jenna and is one of the most beloved hosts on the popular daytime programs. The exposure she’s gained has also increased her net worth since her days of teaching.

Hager is the daughter of former U.S. President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush. In the earlier years of her career, she taught at Elsie Whitlow Stokes Community Freedom Public Charter School in Washington, D.C., but eventually took a leave of absence in 2006 to participate in an internship for UNICEF’s Educational Policy Department in Latin America.

In 2009, Hager joined the TODAY Show staff as a correspondent who contributed roughly once a month. She eventually worked her way up to series co-anchor, now hosting TODAY with Hoda & Jenna during the fourth hour. When she first started, she opened up about what the opportunity meant to her. “It wasn’t something I’d always dreamed to do. But I think one of the most important things in life is to be open-minded and to be open-minded for change,” she explained to viewers. “I hope to focus on what I’m passionate about because I think I’d do the best job on them — education, urban education, women and children’s issues, and literacy.” Since she entered the world of television, her fans have supported her all the way through her journey to the top.