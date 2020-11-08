Jenna Bush Hager: What Is the 'Today Show' Anchor's Net Worth

✖

TODAY Show anchor and Today With Hoda & Jenna host, Jenna Bush Hager is one of the most beloved hosts of the popular daytime programs and the exposure has certainly helped increase her overall net worth. Hager — the daughter of former U.S. President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush — began her job life in the early-mid 2000s as a teachers' aide at Elsie Whitlow Stokes Community Freedom Public Charter School in Washington, D.C. She eventually took a leave of absence in 2006 to participate in an internship for UNICEF’s Educational Policy Department in Latin America.

In 2009, Hager joined the TODAY Show staff as a correspondent who contributed roughly once a month. She eventually worked her way up to series co-anchor, now hosting Today With Hoda & Jenna during the fourth hour alongside Hoda Kotb, following Kathie Lee Gifford's exit. According to Closer Weekly, 36-year-old Hager's salary is currently $4 million a year, and her net worth is around $10 million.

Back when she first joined the TODAY show, Hager opened up about what the opportunity meant to her. "It wasn't something I'd always dreamed to do. But I think one of the most important things in life is to be open-minded and to be open-minded for change.”

“I hope to focus on what I’m passionate about because I think I’d do the best job on them — education, urban education, women and children’s issues, and literacy,” she added.

"I love to tell people’s stories," Hager later said in a 2018 interview. "I think it's an honor to interview people and listen to what they have to say and authentically portray what people are doing, so nine years later, I've been working for them [Today]. And I do love my job. I think it's a privilege."

In addition to her anchor position, Hager is also a published author, as well as a loving wife and mother. She recently gave birth to her third child, taking a maternity leave from the Today show to spend time with her family and new baby.

In an Instagram post announcing the child's birth last August, Hager wrote, "Welcome to the world my darling Henry Harold 'Hal' Hager! Hal came into the world Friday, August 2, 2019 at 9:02am and our life has never been sweeter."

Jenna Bush Hager can be seen weekdays at 10 a.m. ET on NBC.