Hills Star Lauren Conrad Reveals Her Baby Bump For The First Time

Just when you thought Lauren Conrad couldn’t be more perfect, she debuts her adorable baby bump!

The former Hills star shared her growing bump for the first time on her LaurenConrad.com blog, E! News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

BUMPWATCH / / Lauren Conrad shared her first bump pic on her website. The former The Hills star, author and designer is expecting her first baby. ✔️ @laurenconrad A photo posted by BUMPS, BUBS + MAMA LIFE (@stylish_bump) on Jan 10, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

“Oh hello, cutest baby bump ever,” they wrote alongside a photo of the soon-to-be mom standing on a balcony wearing a striped dress. “We can’t wait to meet your little bundle, Lauren! XO Team LC.”

Conrad announced she is expecting her first child with husband William Tell on New Year’s Day. She shared a photo of her sonogram on Instagram, writing, “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet…”

The couple has been married since 2014.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com