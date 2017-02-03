Hilary Duff Reveals Steamy Instagram Pic Featuring Her In Her Underwear

Hilary Duff debuted a steamy pic to reveal that she is totally comfortable in her own skin. The former Disney channel star took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to share a photograph showing her in underwear to promote her new collaboration with Aerie.

“I didn’t always love my legs, but as I’ve grown, I’ve learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am,” she wrote in the caption. “I began to realize that my legs are STRONG and they carry me every. single. day.”

Duff continued by writing: “Our bodies are amazing and something to be grateful for,” she continued. “I’m ME and that’s really enough! Thanks for helping to spread the self love message @Aerie! Make sure to share your own message about why U love U for U Day! #AerieREAL #AeriePartner.”

In the photo, the Younger star is smiling from ear to ear while rocking a gray t-shirt and a pair of green Aerie panties.

Since posting on Instagram, Duff’s followers showered the post with more than 276k likes and thousands of comments to describe how beautiful the actress looked.

Most recently, the mother of one spoke out about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jason Walsh and what wrong between them in a tell-all interview. Learn more here.

Even though things didn’t work out with fitness trainer Jason Walsh, Duff is seemingly head over heels for her new beau, music producer Matthew Koma. The lovebirds recently made their red carpet debut as a couple, Check out the pic here.

To keep up with Hilary Duff, follow her on Instagram here.

What are your thoughts about Hilary Duff’s new Instagram pic?

[H/T Entertainment Tonight, Instagram: Hilary Duff]