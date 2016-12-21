Hilary Duff Reveals Her New Christmas Pajamas, And We Love Them

Hilary Duff posted an adorable selfie in her new Christmas pajamas, and she is definitely ready for the holiday season.

The 29-year-old actress shared the photo with the caption: “the only time of year I wear matching pajamas.”

Since posting on Instagram, Duff’s Christmas jammies photo received over 206k likes.

This isn’t the first time this year that Hilary has indulged in the festivity of the season. Last week, the former Disney star took her son Luca to see Santa Claus. She posted a picture of the precious moment as her 4-year-old son sat on Kris Kringle’s lap. Duff shared the photo with the caption: “Classic. Every fams gotta have one of these…we love meeting santa and all his helpers @thegrovela every year! happy holidays everyone! Hope spirits are bright!”

When Hilary Duff isn’t rocking Christmas pajamas and taking the kiddo to see Santa, she has reportedly been seen hanging out with Suicide Squad star Scott Eastwood.

The former Lizzie McGuire star, who recently called it quits with her trainer boyfriend Jason Walsh, was spending some time with her girl friends at Catch LA around 11 p.m. Later on in the evening, Scott Eastwood, who was also at the restaurant, joined her and the two began to have a conversation.

“At one point, she was very flirtatious with Scott,” a source told E! News. “The two talked for quite some time. Hilary was all smiles and looked happier than ever despite her recent split.”

Even though they were flirty with one another, apparently sparks didn’t fly and nothing romantic went down between the two.

“They were very casually chatting but no obvious PDA,” an insider said.

What do you think about Hilary Duff’s Christmas pajamas?

[H/T Instagram]