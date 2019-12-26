Hilary Duff Posts Sweet Family Christmas Eve Photo Following Intimate Wedding to Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff recently took to social media to post a sweet family Christmas Eve photo, following her intimate wedding to Matthew Koma. In the photo, Duff and her family are all gathered around the Christmas tree, attempting to take a traditional holiday photo. Things do not quite go according to plan, however, and in her caption she joked, “This was the best we got. Merry Christmas Eve!”

Many of her fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, “Merry Christmas and blessings to you and your family… You’re unique and admirable.”

“Does Luca know how to pose for a photo? Lol very festive. Merry Christmas to you guys,” another user commented.

“Merry Christmas Hilary! And congratulations on your beautiful family and the wedding! We love you and @matthewkoma,” someone else wrote.

Earlier this week, Duff revealed that she and Koma had married by posting a “Just Married” photo of the two of them together.

According to PEOPLE, a source familiar with the wedding revealed that the pair said their I Do’s in a “small and low-key” ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

“The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard,” the insider went on to say. “Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.”

Duff and Koma dated for many years, and in 2018 they welcomed a daughter together. When their engagement news was revealed, E! News reported that a source has some details on how Koma pulled off his proposal.

“Matthew really wanted to throw Hilary off guard,” an insider shared. “It was just the two of them on a rooftop outside,” then adding, “Matthew wanted it to be meaningful, but casual because he knows Hilary wasn’t dying to get engaged. She knew it was important to him and he wanted to propose to signify them being a family unit.”

Prior to their engagement, E! also spoke with an insider about their relationship and how Duff’s family responded to it.

“Hilary has always known she would be with Matthew forever and having Banks sealed the deal,” the source said. “She’s really happy and excited. Everyone in Hilary’s family has always loved him and seeing him be a dad to Banks now has only made their relationship stronger.”