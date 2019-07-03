Hilary Duff Reveals She Pierced Daughter Banks Violet’s Ears in New Photo, and Fans Have Thoughts

Hilary Duff is facing mom-shamers after she revealed in a recent post that her 8-month old daughter Banks Violet Bair now not only has enough hair to be placed in a ponytail, but also has her ears pierced. The Younger actress, whom she shares Banks with fiancé Matthew Koma, revealed the controversial news on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

“She has enough hair for a pony,” Duff, 31, captioned the sweet photo of little Banks sporting a mini ponytail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh and yes we pierced her ears,” the Disney Channel alum added.

Piercing a little one’s ears has proven to be controversial in the past, and after Duff shared another photo of herself and her daughter, fans flooded the comments section slamming her for piercing Banks’ ears at such a young age.

“I can’t believe someone who seemed so screwed on pierced her babies ears, causing unnecessary pain that isn’t for medical reasons done by a fully qualified medical professional is child abuse in my eyes,” one person wrote. “The risks are unreal and that throbbing pain in her ears no matter how happy and looked after your child is just isn’t justified in my eyes.”

“Just won an unfollow after seeing you pierced her ears, poor baby,” added a second. “Bye!”

“I can’t fathom why you would you think it’s okay to have your daughters ears pierced. Causing her a tremendous amount of pain and discomfort,” a third voiced their opinion. “Was she able to ask you to have them pierced? Was she able to agree to have them pierced? Did she sit there with a smile on her face whilst a gun with a needle was placed on her ear? Did she say politely after, thank you’? Or did she sit and cry and scream looking to you for comfort and to make it all better? And tell me how did it make you feel sitting there and watching her have pain inflicted on her unnecessarily?”

Of course, Duff, who welcomed Banks in October of 2018, is far from the first celebrity mom to be criticized for piercing their infant’s ears.

Shortly after welcoming her first child, Keeping Up With the Kardashians tar Kylie Jenner faced backlash after she revealed that she had gotten daughter Stormi’s ears pierced at just 5-months old.

The controversy came just a month after Jenner’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, faced similar backlash after revealing that daughter True, who was born on April 12, had pierced ears. The video was later deleted.

Despite the concern and frequent backlash that parents face for the piercings, the American Academy of Pediatrics states that “if the piercing is performed carefully and cared for conscientiously, there is little risk, no matter what the age of the child.” They do advise to “postpone the piercing until your child is mature enough to take care of the pierced site herself.”