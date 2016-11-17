Here’s How Much The Keeping Up With The Kardashians Stars Made Last Year

The Kardashians and Jenners raked in an impressive $122.5 million from June 2016 to June 2016, earring the top spot of the highest-earning reality television stars.



It probably comes as no surprise the Keeping Up with the Kardashian stars topped Forbes’ list, but it may surprise you that Kim earned an incredible $51 million – or 40 percent of the entire family’s earnings from last year.

In second place for the highest-earning Kardashian/Jenner is Kylie Jenner, who snagged a healthy $18 million, making her the youngest person to grace the top-hearsing reality star list.

Kendall Jenner took third with $17 million, with Khloe taking fourth with $15 million and Kris in fifth at $11.5 million. Finally, Kourtney falls in sixth with an estimated $10 million.

Who’s your favorite Kardashian or Jenner?

