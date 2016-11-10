HBO’s Slender Man Trailer Looks Absolutely Horrifying

The trailer for HBO’s Slender Man documentary has dropped and it looks utterly terrifying.

The documentary centers around two teenage girls in Wisconsin named Morgan E. Geyser and Anissa E. Weier who allegedly stabbed one of their classmates 19 times with a knife on May 31, 2014. The girls explained to the authorities that they did so in order to impress the “Slender Man,” which has been described as “unusually tall” and “faceless” and is the Internet creation of a Something Awful forum user.

Somehow, the victim survived the attack and the 14-year-old girls are being tried for first-degree murder attempts as adults, according to Yahoo.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the girls said: “Many people do not believe Slender Man is real. [We] wanted to prove the skeptics wrong.”

The girls reportedly “believed that ‘Slender,’ as Weier called him, lived in a mansion in the Nicolet National Forest in northern Wisconsin,” The Journal Sentinel reported. “The plan was to kill the victim and walk to Slender’s mansion. After school on Friday, Weier told police, she and Geyser went to Weier’s house, where she packed a backpack with clothes, granola bars, water bottles and a picture of her mother, father, and siblings. She didn’t want to forget what her family looked like after leaving for Slender’s mansion.”

Here’s the official synopsis for the upcoming show:

Shot over 18 months with heartbreaking access to the families of the would-be murderers, the film plunges deep down the rabbit hole of their crime, a Boogeyman and our society’s most impressionable consumers of media. The entrance to the Internet can quickly lead us to its dark basement, within just a matter of clicks. How much do we hold children responsible for what they find there?

“The narrative [of the documentary] does not revolve around guilt or innocence, but instead the court’s deliberation whether the girls should be tried as adults or children,” Beware the Slender Man director Irene Taylor Brodsky said. “Above all, it is the anguish and astonishing honesty of the girls’ parents that anchors the film’s narrative to its tragic core.”

Beware the Slender Man premieres on January 23, 2017 on HBO.

