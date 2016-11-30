Happy Birthday! Kaley Cuoco Turns 31 Years Old Today

Happy birthday, Kaley Cuoco! The actress turns 31 today.

In November 1985, Cuoco was born to parents Layne and Gary in Camarillo, California. The actress was the couple’s eldest child and enjoyed drama and sports from a young age. As a kid, Cuoco was a regionally ranked tennis player, but she abandoned the sport to focus on her acting career.

The actress made her theatrical debut in 1995 when she played a young Karin Carter in Virtuosity. Several years later, Cuoco then nabbed the role of Bridget Hennessy on 8 Simple Rules. The show run between 2002 and 2005, giving Cuoco recognition within the industry.

After the sitcom ended, Cuoco starred in the miniseries 10.5 and several others before she was cast in The Big Bang Theory. The CBS show saw her play Penny, a waitress and aspiring actress who becomes close friends with several nerdy scientists. Since its debut in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has become one of the leading comedies on television and has won numerous awards.

Happy birthday, Kaley!