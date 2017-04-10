Veteran Reality TV Producer Guy O’Sullivan Dies at 49

Guy O’Sullivan, a veteran reality TV producer, died over the weekend at the age of 49. He passed away suddenly and the cause of his death has not been confirmed, The Wrap reports.

The British-born executive played a major role in launching Canadian versions of hit reality shows such as Storage Wars Canada, Canada’s Worst Driver and Come Dine with Me Canada.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prior to his death, he was working on bringing a version of the Great British Bake-Off to Canada.

O’Sullivan was the founder and president of Proper Television, which is a Canadian production company that specializes in reality and documentary shows.

The company announced his death on their website on Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the sudden passing of Guy O’Sullivan, President, Proper Television,” the post stated. “Guy had a tremendous impact in the Canadian and international television industry, and was adored by his colleagues and staff.”

MORE NEWS

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com