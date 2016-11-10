Gunman Opens Fire Near Anti-Donald Trump Protests

A gunman opened fire into a crowd of people on the streets of Seattle, Washington Wednesday night.



As anti-Donald Trump protestors made their stance against the new president-elect, a gunman shot five people, critically injuring two of them.

Police say the shooting doesn’t appear to be related to the anti-Donald Trump protests, but the investigation is ongoing.

The victims were transported to an area hospital to be treated for their gunshot wounds. It’s unclear if police have apprehended the suspect yet, or if the suspect is still at large.

This story is developing…

