Glee’s Lea Michele Strips Down Naked For New Year’s Eve Picture

Lea Michele brought in the New Year in the best way possible. The Glee star completely stripped down for a sexy snap that she shared with her followers on Instagram.

Loving you so far 2017. ✌🏻 A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

The 30-year-old actress perched nude on a wall while gazing up at the cloudy sky. To preserve a little bit of modesty, Michele added a leaf emoji to cover up her exposed backside. Michele shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “Loving you so far 2017.”

Michele’s 4.2 million clearly loved the steamy picture. After posting on Instagram on Sunday evening, the photo received more than 140k likes and more than 1400 comments.

The Scream Queens star celebrated New Year’s Eve with her pals Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana.

Michele also posted a video that was a montage of her Instagram posts from the past year. She shared the video with caption: “2016 was a great year full of many new adventures! Can’t wait to share all that’s to come in 2017! Wishing all of you a happy and healthy New Year!”

2016 was a great year full of many new adventures! Can’t wait to share all that’s to come in 2017! Wishing all of you a happy and healthy New Year! A video posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Dec 31, 2016 at 3:44pm PST

Lea Michele isn’t the only celebrity that shared sexy snaps on social media to bring in the New Year. Also on Sunday, Underworld actress Kate Beckinsale posted two jaw-dropping photos that showed off her incredibly toned figure. See the pics here.

Other celebrities that shared photos on social media for New Year’s Eve included Rob Kardashian, pop superstar Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Lopez posted a snap while hanging out with “One Dance” rapper Drake.

