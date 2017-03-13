Ridley Scott Reveals Gladiator Sequel Plans

The SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, drew a lot of big Hollywood talent this year, including Sir Ridley Scott, who will be debuting the next chapter of the Alien franchise, Alien: Covenant, in theaters this summer.

Besides Alien and Blade Runner, there is one sequel that Scott tends to get asked about often: a follow-up to his 2000 Oscar-winner, Gladiator. There’s always been the question of how you continue the Gladiator franchise, since (seventeen-year-old SPOILER): Russell Crowe‘s Maximus died! There’s been talk and rumor of all sorts of storyline ideas that could add a new chapter to the story; while at SXSW, Scott revealed that he already has an idea in mind for Gladiator 2, and just needs to get Russell Crowe onboard!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here’s what Scott said (as reported by EW):

“I know how to bring him back. I was having this talk with the studio — ‘but he’s dead.’ But there is a way of bringing him back. Whether it will happen I don’t know. Gladiator was 2000, so Russell’s changed a little bit. He’s doing something right now but I’m trying to get him back down here.”

There are many “between the lines” insights in that quote:

It sounds like the talks between Scott and the studio about this were recent. It sounds like the sequel would once again center on Maximus, instead of another character. Russell has “changed a little bit,” indeed. (We’ll leave it at that.) All in all, it sounds like there’s not real traction on Gladiator 2 yet – unless Scott gets Crowe onboard.

EW points out that there was a Gladiator sequel script floating around in the late 2000s, supposedly commissioned by Russell Crowe himself. That storyline involved Maximus journeying through the afterlife – which sounds more like a medieval reboot of What Dreams May Come than a Gladiator movie.

What do you guys think? Is it too late for a Gladiator sequel? Should the franchise continue to focus on Crowe’s Maximus – or move on to other characters and a new storyline? Let us know what you think on Twitter, @Comicbook and @ComicbookNOW!