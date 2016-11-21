Gigi Hadid Faces Backlash for Her Melania Trump Impression During AMAs

Gigi Hadid is facing criticism after doing an impression of Melania Trump while hosting the American Music Awards on Sunday night.

The awards show didn’t avoid cracking a few jokes about politics, but many online feel the 21-year-old super model took it too far with her impression of the former model.

Hadid imitated the First Lady-elect‘s face and accent, while poking fun at the fact that she plagiarized a portion of Michelle Obama’s speech at the RNC.

“This is my Melania Trump impression. I have to get the face right,” the Victoria’s Secret model said. “I love my husband President Barack Obama and our children, Sasha and Malia,” she recited in a thick Eastern European accent while doing duckface.

Critics on the Internet quickly slammed her performance, calling it “racist” and “rude.”

@YolandaHFoster Being disrespectful & racist to our new First Lady is not funny. No class. Women shouldn’t tear each other down @GiGiHadid — Rebecca Garden (@garden_rebecca) November 21, 2016

Not a fan of Gigi Hadid making fun of Melania’s accent and facial expressions. Pandering bullying and cheap shots at its worst. — Shivam Beales (@weneedtotroll) November 21, 2016

Much of the criticism centered on the fact that the young model had decided to mock the 46-year-old Slovenia native’s way of speaking. According to Us Weekly, many pointed out that Hadid herself is the daughter of immigrants who speak with an accent and called on her to have more compassion.

@GiGiHadid coming from parents of immigrants shame on you. How would u feel if someone did that to your mom @YolandaHFoster — Vickie Tilkey (@Tilk6069) November 21, 2016

