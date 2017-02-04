Geri Halliwell Reveals First Photo of Newborn Son

This is one of the sweetest Spices we’ve ever seen!

Geri Halliwell, a.k.a. Ginger Spice of the Spice Girls, has uploaded the first photo of her newborn son, Monty. In the adorable shot, Halliwell is holding the baby boy while her husband, Christian Horner, gives him a kiss on the forehead in what appears to be the boy’s nursery.

Monty is two weeks old today 👶🏼x A photo posted by Geri Horner (@therealgerihalliwell) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:36am PST

The sweet little boy looks sounds asleep while his parents dote on him.

“Monty is two weeks old today,” Halliwell captioned the snap.

Halliwell announced Monty’s arrival last month in a sweet post that read, “Montague George Hector Horner arrived this morning, a beautiful little brother for Bluebell and Olivia.”

We’re so happy for this little family!

Originally posted on Womanista.com.