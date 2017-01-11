George Clooney Blasts Donald Trump Over Meryl Streep Comments

You can now add Hollywood superstar George Clooney to the list of celebs speaking out during the Donald Trump vs. Meryl Streep-gate.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

After Trump took to Twitter on Monday after Streep’s Golden Globes speech, saying she was “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood.”

Clooney has not been quiet about support of Hillary Clinton and is a former co-star of Streep. The a-list actor addressed the controversy at a reception hosted by The Clooney Foundation for Justice on Monday. The event was in support of the Netflix documentary White Helmets about the work done by heroic Syrians to help those hit by bombings in the country.

During Clooney’s speech at the event he said, “The reality is that bad things happen when the lights have been turned off. That’s what the bad guys want. You have to have the lights on, and show what this really is, and show that these are human beings and not names and statistics. They are living and surviving and caring for one another. What you are doing is spectacular. Thank you for this.”

“I’ve always said that about Meryl,” Clooney told PEOPLE sarcastically. “She’s maybe the most overrated actress of all-time. She and I worked together on Fantastic Mr. Fox as husband and wife and I will tell you even as a fox, a female fox, she’s overrated.”

He then told PEOPLE, “The only reason that people who are well known should be involved in these kinds of things is when no one knows about them.”

