General Mills Announces New Girl Scout Cookie Cereal

The best time of year is always when the local Girl Scout Troop sets up shop outside your favorite grocery store to sell those amazing and delicious Girl Scout Cookies.

Sometimes, however, cookie season comes and goes before you even realize it, and that usually means you’ve missed your chance at snagging a box of classic Thin Mints or impossibly good Carmel Crunch cookies. Well, thanks to General Mills, you will finally be able to get quench your Girl Scout cookie appetite any time of the year – or any time of the day.

According to BuzzFeed, in January, 2017, General Mills will be launching Girl Scout cookie cereal! The limited edition cereals will come out in both Thin Mint and Carmel Crunch flavors. A spokesperson for the cereal company said that more information about the cereals will be available closer to the product launch.

Dreams really do come true.

What’s more, Girl Scouts recently announced that scouts everywhere will be selling two – yes, two – new S’mores flavored cookies next year. So, start saving up your change, and ask all of your family members if anyone knows a Girl Scout. This is one cookie season you’re not going to want to miss.

THIS is how we s’more! In honor of 100 years of Girl Scouts selling cookies, we are proud to introduce the newest Girl Scout Cookie flavor –Girl Scout S’mores. Tap the link in our bio for more details! #NationalSmoresDay #GirlScoutCookies #GirlScouts #smores A photo posted by Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) on Aug 10, 2016 at 6:11am PDT

This story first appeared at Womanista.