Watch: Former ‘DWTS’ Contestant Dishes On Those Sharna Burgess And Bonner Bolton Romance Rumors

Dancing With the Stars contestant and IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe gave his take on the possible romantic connection between his former partner Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton.

“There’s something there for sure. You’ve got a very, very good-looking Southern gentleman — it’s a very kind of different type but hey, whatever works, works. If he can make her happy, then…” Hinchcliffe said to Entertainment Tonight.

“Based on what I’ve seen, having not met him and not seeing the interaction in person, I would say that there’s some interest there for sure,” he continued, when questioned about Bonner’s interest.

When he was asked about Burgess’ interest, he said, “Again, I haven’t seen the interaction so it’s tough, but I think we all saw it in the package in week two. There was some hand holding action going on there.”

Hinchcliffe knows what type of man Burgess needs, so Bolton listen up! He says, “She needs somebody strong. She’s a very strong woman and she needs someone that can challenge her in that sense, but also push her. She’s very driven; she has a lot of aspirations, a lot of dreams, and [needs] someone that can help her achieve those, be that kind of support system that she needs in, again, a very difficult industry that she’s in.”

If Burgess’ friend believes something might be going on, there may still be hope for a romance to come out of season 24!

