First Blade Runner: 2049 Trailer Officially On The Way

The wait is finally over! A sequel to the 1982 sci-fi hit Blade Runner, has been a long time coming. Through rumors, cancelled projects, and production complications, the Blade Runner franchise has been in a seemingly endless standstill.

After 24 years of waiting, fans of Blade Runner are about to see the first footage of the sequel.

According to Trailer Track, Consumer Protection BC has just classified a teaser trailer for Blade Runner: 2049. The footage is timed at just under 90 seconds, and it should arrive at some point over the next week or two.

The speculation is that the trailer will arrive next week, ahead of the release of fellow sci-fi movie, Passengers. Seeing as how the movie is the last big film of the year, it would make sense for Blade Runner – which also falls in the same genre – to release along with it.

Blade Runner: 2049 has been directed by Denis Villeneuve, who also helmes thrillers like Prisoners and Sicario. Ridley Scott, who directed the original film, is back with 2049 as a producer.

Many fans were worried that Harrison Ford, the star of Blade Runner, would be too old to return for the sequel. The actor proved them wrong, however, as he has saddled up to pass the torch. Much like he did in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, Ford will look to use his character as a mentor for the younger stars.

Speaking of younger stars, Ryan Gosling nabbed the lead role in the film. Fresh off the success of his 2016 films – The Nice Guys and La La Land – Gosling is set to turn Blade Runner: 2049 another massive hit. Robin Wright, Lennie James, Dave Bautista, and Barkhad Abdi are also listed to star.

The film is set to hit theaters on October 6, 2017.

