'Dune: Part Two' Reveals New Trailer

Warner Bros. released another trailer for Dune: Part Two on Tuesday, giving fans a better look at the long-awaited sequel. The sci-fi epic was originally slated for release last month, but Warner Bros. delayed the release until March in order to pad its schedule due to the Hollywood labor strikes. Impatient fans can now take consolation in more scenes and more character introductions.

The new trailer is not just a rehash of the two trailers we saw earlier this year – it shows us plenty of new scenes that we haven't seen before including an intimate moment between Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and his Fremen lover Chani (Zendaya) in their Stilltent. Fans may be relieved to see that the movie will explore this romance after the first movie placed Zendaya squarely in the background. We also get to see Christopher Walken in character as Emperor Shaddam IV, and hear him deliver a line for the first time.

The trailer also shows us a better look at Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, though it describes him as an "assassin" for House Harkonnen and a "psychopath." In Frank Herbert's 1965 novel Dune, Feyd-Rautha was actually the chose heir of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), so it's not clear if his role is changing here at all. We do know that Dave Bautista is returning to play Glossu Rabban, the Harkonnen governor of Arrakis.

Dune is one of the most lauded novels in the sci-fi genre, and it was described as "unadaptable" for years – even after the cult-classic 1984 adaptation by David Lynch. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve chose to adapt the first novel in two movies, so this upcoming film will actually be an adaptation of the second half of that book. That means much of the first movie was set-up and exposition, while much of this second installment will be climax and payoff.

Herbert wrote six novels in his Dune Saga with notes for at least one more book left behind after he passed away. Villeneuve has expressed interest in making one more movie adapting the second book, Dune Messiah, but no more. On Wednesday, The Insneider reported a rumor that Warner Bros. has already greenlit Dune: Part Three, but that remains unconfirmed. Either way, the franchise will continue growing with Dune: The Sisterhood – a series filming now for Max.

For now, fans are completely pre-occupied with Dune: Part Two. The movie premieres on Wednesday, March 1 2024 only in theaters. Dune: Part One is streaming now on Max and Netflix, and Herbert's books are available in print, digital and audiobook formats.